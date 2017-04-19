Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel hit his first homer of the season and recorded his third multi-hit game in his last five starts. Gurriel has hit in five of six games and is batting .450 (9-for-20) with two doubles, one homer and two RBIs in that span. He finished 2-for-4 on Tuesday night.

RHP Brad Peacock worked two scoreless innings and posted three strikeouts. He has been scoreless in each of his five outings this season and has tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with 11 strikeouts.

CF George Springer became the second player in club history to hit seven home runs over the club's first 14 games, joining Lance Berkman, who hit eight homers over the first 14 games of the 2002 season. His seven homers are tied for eighth in club history for the month of April. Colby Rasmus belted seven home runs in April of 2016.

SS Carlos Correa missed a second consecutive game with lingering soreness in his left hand. Correa was hit by a pitch last Saturday in Oakland. The club is not considering a disabled list stint for Correa, who has yet to swing a bat since sustaining the injury.