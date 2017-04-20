Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games and has reached safely in the last 10. With his sixth stolen base of the season, Altuve now has 205 in his career. This puts him 12 behind Terry Puhl for fifth place on the Astros all-time stolen base list.

OF George Springer played his major-league-leading 202nd straight game on Wednesday. This ties the sixth-longest streak in franchise history. 2B Jose Altuve played in 202 consecutive games from June 22, 2015 to Aug. 7, 2016.

LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his fourth straight start of at least seven innings and allowing one run or less. Keuchel matches former Astro RHP Roger Clemens, who accomplished the feat in 2005. The last major-leaguer to do it was Mets RHP Matt Harvey in 2013.

SS Carlos Correa (sore hand) expects to be in the lineup on Thursday after taking around 25 batting practice swings in the cage Wednesday. Correa said he "was feeling great" after taking the swings. Correa also took ground balls in pregame warmups. Correa was hit by a pitch last Saturday in Oakland.