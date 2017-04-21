Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Jandel Gustave, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm tightness. Gustave, who beat out Hoyt for the final roster spot at the conclusion of spring training, posted a 5.40 ERA over six appearances. Hoyt is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save over five appearances with the Grizzlies.

RHP Chris Devenski worked the final 2 1/3 innings to notch his second career save and first since June 19, 2016, against the Cincinnati Reds. That was a nine-out save. He allowed just his second run of the season but recorded four strikeouts to increase his season total to 25 in 13 1/3 innings.

RHP Lance McCullers worked 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while posting eight strikeouts. He extended his streak of home starts with three runs or less allowed to 23, surpassing the club record set by RHP Larry Dierker. The last American League pitcher with such a streak was Red Sox RHP Pedro Martinez. McCullers improved his home record to 11-4 with a 2.08 ERA.