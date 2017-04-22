FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 4 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, driving in the tying run in the fourth and scoring the final run in the ninth. He has only four RBIs but is now hitting .319 on the season, and more consistent production will move him up in the batting order.

2B Jose Altuve reached base twice but was picked off first bases in back-to-back innings by Rays starter Alex Cobb. The 1-for-5 night dropped his average to .303, but the bottom of Houston's lineup made up for it Friday.

RHP Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Giles still has a 5.63 ERA for the season, but Friday was a model of what Houston wants its bullpen to look like in close games.

