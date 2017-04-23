Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel went 0-for-4 and missed opportunities at the plate, one day after a three-hit performance in Friday's win. He's hitting .294 and moved up to seventh in the batting order Saturday, but is still seeking consistency.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 and showed off his speed in the sixth inning, stealing second base and then scoring from second on a ground ball to first base for what was then the go-ahead run.

OF George Springer, tied for the American League lead with seven home runs, left Saturday's game with discomfort in his left hamstring. Springer pulled up on the way to first on a double play in the sixth. He'll likely have Sunday off and take advantage of no game Monday but is otherwise "day to day."

RHP Charlie Morton gave up eight hits in five innings and took the loss Saturday, loading the bases in the sixth inning to set up a four-run rally for the Rays. Morton struck out six but saw a major dropoff in his command in his final two innings.