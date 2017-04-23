FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 23, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 4 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Yuli Gurriel went 0-for-4 and missed opportunities at the plate, one day after a three-hit performance in Friday's win. He's hitting .294 and moved up to seventh in the batting order Saturday, but is still seeking consistency.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 and showed off his speed in the sixth inning, stealing second base and then scoring from second on a ground ball to first base for what was then the go-ahead run.

OF George Springer, tied for the American League lead with seven home runs, left Saturday's game with discomfort in his left hamstring. Springer pulled up on the way to first on a double play in the sixth. He'll likely have Sunday off and take advantage of no game Monday but is otherwise "day to day."

RHP Charlie Morton gave up eight hits in five innings and took the loss Saturday, loading the bases in the sixth inning to set up a four-run rally for the Rays. Morton struck out six but saw a major dropoff in his command in his final two innings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.