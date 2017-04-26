Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Teoscar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take the place of OF Jake Marisnick, who was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. In 56 at-bats at Fresno, Hernandez was hitting .250 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

RF Teoscar Hernandez had to leave the game in the eighth inning after a frightening collision with 2B Jose Altuve. The two players were racing full speed for a fly ball hit by C Yan Gomes into shallow right field. The two players collided, and both of them remained on the ground for several minutes. Altuve eventually walked off the field under his own power, but Hernandez had to be carted off. Hernandez was diagnosed with a left knee contusion. "It was a nasty collision, with both guys going after the ball," manager A.J. Hinch said. "Teo took more of the brunt of it. Jose was jarred. We'll see how Jose is tomorrow. He'll probably feel like he was in a car wreck, but I feel pretty good about him." Hinch said team officials would meet and decide whether the collision would require a roster move prior to Wednesday's game.

OF George Springer was supposed to sit out his second consecutive game due to a strained hamstring. But Springer was forced into the game to replace RF Teoscar Hernandez, after Hernandez left the game following a collision with 2B Jose Altuve in the eighth inning. Springer is still considered day-to-day.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-0) gave up six hits, struck out five and walked three in pitching his first complete game of the season. Keuchel is 4-0 for the second time in his career. The first came in 2015 when he started 6-0 en route to winning the Cy Young Award. "He was in control the entire night. He commanded everything," said Houston manager A.J. Hinch. "He's was as advertised. A really good pitcher," said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. "He's a good pitcher, on a roll, which makes it even tougher."

OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Marisnick was removed from Sunday's game after he ran into the center-field wall. Marisnick was hitting .286 with two home runs and two RBIs.

OF Josh Reddick drove in three of the Astros' four runs, and he took a run away from the Indians in the fifth inning when he reached over the center-field wall to rob 2B Jason Kipnis of a home run. "Off the bat, I didn't think he got all of it, but I got back there and the wall is just high enough to let me get over it," Reddick said.