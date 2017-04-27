INF/OF Tony Kemp was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday. He replaced OF Teoscar Hernandez, who was placed on the disabled list with a left knee contusion. In 74 at-bats in 17 games at Fresno, Kemp was hitting .297 with no homers and three RBIs.

OF Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the disabled list with a left knee contusion. The injury was the result of a collision between Hernandez and 2B Jose Altuve while chasing a fly ball in the eighth inning on Tuesday. Ironically, Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno before Tuesday's game to take the place of OF Jake Marisnick, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

2B Jose Altuve did not play Wednesday night, the result of his involvement in a collision with OF Teoscar Hernandez while both players were chasing a fly ball in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game. Altuve did not sustain a specific injury in the collision but had enough general soreness that he was given the day off.

OF George Springer was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game on Wednesday. Springer suffered a strained left hamstring in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

DH Carlos Beltran's next extra-base hit will be the 1,041st of his career. That will tie Pete Rose for third on the major league list for most extra base hits by a switch hitter. The top two spots belong to Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).