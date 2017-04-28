Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski entered the game in relief of RHP Mike Fiers in the fifth inning and pitched out of a jam. In the sixth and seventh innings, Devenski had a stretch in which he struck out five in the span of six batters. But that streak ended with two outs in the seventh inning, when he gave up a mammoth 456-foot two-out, two-run home run to SS Francisco Lindor, turning a 3-2 Astros lead into an eventual 4-3 Cleveland win. "They won the biggest at bat of the game. Their guy beat our guy," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "It was a 2-0 changeup and he went down and got it, and drove it out of the park. It was a good piece of hitting," Devenski said.

2B Jose Altuve was not in the starting lineup Thursday as he continues to recover from a jarring collision with OF Teoscar Hernandez in Tuesday's game. Altuve did make a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning and reached base on an infield single leading off the ninth inning. However, he was thrown out trying to steal second, a play that loomed even larger when the next two Astros both singled. "It was a good throw (by C Yan Gomes) and a good pick and tag (by SS Francisco Lindor)," Altuve said.

OF George Springer, who has not started a game since Saturday due to a strained hamstring, did not play in Thursday's game. He is still considered day-to-day.

RHP Mike Fiers started and pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs. The runs came on two first-pitch solo home runs hit by DH Edwin Encarnacion leading off the second inning and by OF Abraham Almonte leading off the fifth inning. "They put two good swings on them and hit two solo home run," said Fiers, who has given up a major league-leading eight home runs in his four starts.

INF Marwin Gonzalez started at second base in place of 2B Jose Altuve, and it was good timing for Gonzalez, who got to face one of his favorite pitchers, RHP Corey Kluber. In three plate appearances against Kluber Gonzalez hit a home run, drew a four-pitch walk, and singled. In his career against Kluber Gonzalez is 7-for-14 with two home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Charlie Morton (1-2, 4.29) will start Friday against Oakland. It will be the first career appearance against the A's for the 10-year veteran. He was scheduled to start against Oakland on April 16, but the game was rained out.