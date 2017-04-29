Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel posted his fourth three-hit game this season, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, his second home run and two RBIs. He has hit safely in 11 of 14 games at a .451 (23-for-51) clip with six doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. Seven of his last 15 hits have been for extra bases.

C Evan Gattis recorded three hits, a single-game high this season. He doubled twice for his first game with multiple extra-base hits since Sept. 21, 2016, at Oakland, when he homered twice. He is batting .389 (7-for-18) with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs over his last five games.

RHP Charlie Morton set a career high with 12 strikeouts. It was his second career double-digit strikeout game, the first coming on June 25, 2014, at Tampa Bay while with the Pirates (11 strikeouts). The last Astros pitcher with 12 strikeouts was LHP Dallas Keuchel on Sept. 6, 2015, against the Twins. The last American League pitcher with at least 12 strikeouts and zero walks in a win was RHP Justin Verlander on July 29, 2009.

RF Josh Reddick reached base four times with two singles and two catcher's interference calls. Only six players had reached base twice on catcher's interference in the same game: Ben Geraghty (1936), Pat Corrales (twice in 1965), Dan Meyer (1977), Bob Stinson (1979), David Murphy (2010), and Jacoby Ellsbury (2015).