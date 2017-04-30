Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel has hit safely in 12 of 15 games after finishing 1-for-4 on Saturday night. During that stretch, he is batting .436 (24-for-55) with six doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. Gurriel is batting .442 since April 11, a mark that leads the American League during that span.

2B Jose Altuve smacked his third home run of the season in the eighth inning on Saturday night off Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle. Altuve has hit safely in 11 of 14 games. He is batting .398 (19-for-48) with three homers and seven RBIs during that span.

RHP Joe Musgrove allowed one run, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in a season-high 6 1/3 innings on Saturday night. The strikeout total also represented a season high. Musgrove retired the first 10 batters he faced and lowered his career ERA at Minute Maid Park to 2.58 in nine appearances and eight starts.

CF Jake Marisnick made his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored as the designated hitter. Marisnick was concussed last Sunday while running into the outfield wall against the Tampa Bay Rays and was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list the following day.