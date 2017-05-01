Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel produced his eighth consecutive start of at least seven innings pitched, the longest such streak of his career and the longest active streak in the majors. Keuchel is 7-0 with a 1.51 ERA during that stretch and is the first Houston pitcher with such a streak since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008.

3B Marwin Gonzalez hit his fifth home run in the eighth inning, a three-run shot that marked just the second three-run homer of his career, the first coming Sept. 6, 2016, at Cleveland. Gonzalez is batting .417 over his last four games following an eight-game hitless skid.

CF Jake Marisnick made his second rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi and will be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list on Monday. Marisnick suffered a concussion last Sunday running into an outfield wall against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros optioned OF Tony Kemp to Triple-A Fresno to make room for Marisnick.

C Brian McCann notched his fifth multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles. Both hits came with runners in scoring position, and McCann is batting .471 (8-for-17) in those situations. He entered the series finale against the Athletics tied for sixth in the American League in that category.