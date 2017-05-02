RHP Chris Devenski has worked 18 1/3 innings in relief, the most in the majors this season. That mark is the most by an Astros reliever over the club's first 26 games since RHP Todd Jones threw 21 2/3 innings in 1995. It was his 25th career multi-inning, multi-strikeout game, the most in the majors since 2016.

2B Tony Kemp was optioned to Triple-A Fresno when CF Jake Marisnick was activated from the disabled list. He had been called up April. 26.

SS Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the five-run seventh inning, his fifth double in a six-game span. Correa has hit safely in seven of eight games at a .303 clip (10-for-33) with five doubles, one home run and seven RBIs plus a .907 OPS.

CF Jake Marisnick was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list after two rehab starts with Double-A Corpus Christi. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels. .

RHP Ken Giles converted his seventh consecutive save opportunity this season and ninth in succession dating back to last season. That matches the second-longest streak of his career, and his seven saves are tied for second in the American League.

RHP Lance McCullers recorded his eighth career double-digit strikeout game and second this season, posting 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He became the fourth American League pitcher with multiple double-digit strikeout games this season, joining Red Sox LHP Chris Sale, Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, and Yankees RHP Luis Severino. McCullers also became the first pitcher in AL history to allow three or less runs in 24 consecutive home starts.