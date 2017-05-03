RHP James Hoyt set a career high for strikeouts and innings pitched while recording the victory in relief. Hoyt fanned five over two frames and has recorded 10 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings while facing 16 batters this season.

RHP Brady Rodgers underwent successful UCL reconstruction on Tuesday morning and will miss the remainder of the season. Rodgers was the 2016 Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 2.86 ERA over 22 starts with Triple-A Fresno.

RHP Mike Fiers surrendered four home runs but rallied to retire the final eight batters he faced. Fiers finished with nine strikeouts, his most since also recording nine on Sept. 22, 2016 against the Angels. His six innings pitched were his most in a start since that same appearance.

LF Marwin Gonzalez produced his second career multi-homer game and first grand slam, recording a career-high five RBIs in the process. It marked both the first multi-homer game and grand slam by a Houston player this season. Gonzalez has four home runs over his last four games and 11 RBIs over his last five.

DH Carlos Beltran recorded his first three-hit game of the season, and his leadoff double in the eighth inning marked his 1,041st extra-base hit. Beltran is tied with Pete Rose for third all time in extra-base hits by a switch-hitter. His 540th double tied him with Dave Winfield for 35th in major league history.