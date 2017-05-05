LF Marwin Gonzalez hit his sixth home run in his last six games, a solo shot in the fourth inning. It was his club-leading ninth homer and his 20th RBI. Gonzalez has homered in each of his last five starts, becoming the first Houston player to accomplish that feat since Chris Carter (Sept. 18-28, 2015). Gonzalez is 11-for-21 over his last five starts with two doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs.

SS Carlos Correa finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs and has reached base safely in seven of his last 10 plate appearances. Nine of his last 16 hits have been for extra bases (seven doubles and two homers), and Correa is batting .348 with a .630 slugging percentage over his last 11 games.

RHP Joe Musgrove worked a season-low four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Musgrove had recorded at least 15 outs in each of his previous five starts this season, including a season-best 6 1/3 innings April 29 against Oakland. Musgrove has surrendered five runs while pitching fewer than five innings twice in his career against the Rangers.

DH Evan Gattis singled in the first inning and extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games. It marks his longest streak since a nine-game run from May 24-June 2, 2015. Gattis now owns the longest hitting streak by an Astros player this season, eclipsing the seven-game streak by 2B Jose Altuve.