Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was placed on the Family Medical Emergency list Friday. Astros manager A.J. Hinch would not say the specific reason for Feliz's departure, but the club hopes Feliz will return after the three-game weekend series against the Angels. Players are allowed to be remain on the list for three to seven days.

LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up five runs and seven hits in eight-plus innings, getting a no-decision in the Astros' 7-6, 10-inning win over the Angels Friday. Keuchel took a 6-2 lead into the ninth inning but gave up three consecutive singles to start the inning, loading the bases. Astros manager A.J. Hinch replaced Keuchel with Ken Giles, and all three baserunners eventually scored, all three runs charged to Keuchel. "He was awesome," Astros catcher Brian McCann said of Keuchel. "He pitched as well as you can pitch. ... (The ninth inning) just kind of snowballed. They had the bases loaded there and had a lot of things go their way. A lot of soft contact and those things happen."

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk Friday against the Angels, ending his streak of hitting a home run in four consecutive games and five consecutive starts. Gonzalez hit .529 (9-for-17) with six homers and 13 RBIs in those five starts.

RHP Lance McCullers will start Saturday against the Angels. He is coming off one of his best starts of the year even though he got a no-decision. McCullers gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings while striking out 10 against the Rangers. He is 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels, including a victory earlier this season when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings.