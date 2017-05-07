Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve got a surprise gift on his 27th birthday Saturday -- a day off. Houston manager A.J. Hinch chose to give the All-Star his first day off the season. He'll return to the lineup Sunday. The Astros have a day off Monday. "It's a normal day off," Hinch said. "It's just preemptively keeping these guys fresh. It's probably the best birthday present I can give him." Altuve came in as a pinch runner in the eighth and was thrown out stealing by the Angels' Juan Graterol.

RHP Collin McHugh threw a baseball Friday for the first time since he suffered an elbow injury on the eve of the season. He tossed from a pre-arranged distance of 45 feet in the first step back from the injury. "We're in the infancy stage of a very long process," manager A.J. Hinch said.

2B Marwin Gonzalez took a fastball of his left ankle in the third inning but stayed in the game. The Astro is leading the team in home runs (nine) and played second base in place of the resting Jose Altuve Saturday. The versatile Gonzalez has played every position except pitcher and catcher in his career. He hit a home run in four straight games as a starter over the last week-plus, playing a different position in each (2B, 3B, SS and LF) to set a modern day major league record (since 1901).

DH Carlos Beltran had the only RBI for the Astros Saturday, a two-out double in the first to score Carlos Correa. He now has 1,042 extra-base hits by a switch-hitter, third on the all-time list behind Eddie Murray and Chipper Jones, His double tied the late Tony Gwynn for 32nd on the all-time list.