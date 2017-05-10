Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz worked a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout and a wild pitch. Feliz was reinstated from the family medical emergency list after missing the three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. He replaced RHP Dayan Diaz, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

3B Alex Bregman extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth-inning RBI triple. He has the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season and his hit .314 (11-for-35) over the course of the streak, which began on April 27. Bregman finished 1-for-4.

DH Carlos Beltran finished 2-for-4 with a homer and a double, his 544th career two-bagger. Beltran is tied with Yankees SS Derek Jeter for 31st place all-time in doubles.

RHP Charlie Morton recorded his third consecutive win in as many starts, carrying a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing three runs and departing with two outs. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts over his last three starts and 18 2/3 innings after recording five strikeouts on Tuesday night.