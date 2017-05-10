FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 10, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 3 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Feliz worked a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout and a wild pitch. Feliz was reinstated from the family medical emergency list after missing the three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. He replaced RHP Dayan Diaz, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

3B Alex Bregman extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth-inning RBI triple. He has the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season and his hit .314 (11-for-35) over the course of the streak, which began on April 27. Bregman finished 1-for-4.

DH Carlos Beltran finished 2-for-4 with a homer and a double, his 544th career two-bagger. Beltran is tied with Yankees SS Derek Jeter for 31st place all-time in doubles.

RHP Charlie Morton recorded his third consecutive win in as many starts, carrying a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing three runs and departing with two outs. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts over his last three starts and 18 2/3 innings after recording five strikeouts on Tuesday night.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.