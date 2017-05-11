Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer laced an RBI double in the third inning to extend his season-long hitting streak to nine games. Springer finished 1-for-4 and has his longest hitting streak since a 10-game run from Sept. 20-30, 2016.

SS Carlos Correa delivered a two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning, bumping his two-out RBI total to eight on the season. He added a double in the seventh inning and has 10 on the season, all over his last 14 games. Correa is batting .338 with three home runs plus 14 RBIs and a 1.025 OPS over his last 16 games.

RHP Joe Musgrove produced his second quality start in three outings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings. He snapped a career-long three-game losing streak despite surrendering a home run for a fifth consecutive start and two homers in a game for a second time this season.

DH Carlos Beltran finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, marking the first time this season he has recorded multiple walks in a game. Beltran entered with only three walks on the season. Beltran reached base multiple times for the fourth time since May 2.