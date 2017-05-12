Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Teoscar Hernandez (left knee contusion) went 2-for-4 on Thursday in his first game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno. Hernandez landed on the disabled list after getting hurt in his major league season debut on April 25 at Cleveland.

CF George Springer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning. He is batting .342 during his streak.

LHP Dallas Keuchel became the first six-game winner in the majors Thursday when he allowed one run and five hits in six innings of a 3-2 victory at New York. Including his showing in the 2015 wild card game at New York, Keuchel is 5-2 against the Yankees. He also tied a season high with nine strikeouts Thursday.

SS Carlos Correa continued to hit well against the Yankees when he slugged his fifth home run of the season with two outs in the first inning Thursday. In 13 games against the Yankees, he is batting .333 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. In his last eight games, he is batting .432.

RHP David Paulino began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, throwing three shutout innings. He gave up one hit, walked four and struck out four. He has been sidelined all season due to a bone bruise in his throwing elbow.

DH Carlos Beltran made his return to New York on Thursday. The Yankees traded him to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 1 and he signed with the Astros in free agency on Dec. 3. Beltran spoke positively of his three seasons with the Yankees. He said he thought about returning to New York in free agency but said he felt the Yankees had other priorities at the time he wanted to sign a new contract. "As a player, when you're a free agent, there is a fine line when you have to make your decision," Beltran said. "It cannot be too early. It cannot be too late. I know my market. I know the year that I had last year. I know age is huge in baseball. You get older, they want to lower your market. But at the end of the day, I feel like I had a good year last year, so I feel like it was important for me to be in the same (salary) range."

C Brian McCann made his return to New York on Thursday and like many players who become former Yankees, he now sports a full beard. Asked about his three seasons with the Yankees, he said: "Every part of it was great." McCann signed a five-year deal with the Yankees in December 2013 and moved into more of a designated hitter role once C Gary Sanchez was promoted Aug. 3. "I wanted to catch every day. I knew it wasn't going to happen there. It was a perfect fit for both sides. So I get to come here and play with a bunch of great players and Gary Sanchez gets to step in and play every day."

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound Friday against the Yankees and is coming off one his best starts of the year. In a no-decision Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, he allowed one unearned run and two hits in seven innings. McCullers is among the American League leaders with 50 strikeouts and 10.63 strikeouts per nine innings. McCullers made his only career start against the Yankees on July 27 in Houston when he struck out 10 over six innings of a 4-1 victory.