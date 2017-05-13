Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Teoscar Hernandez (left knee contusion) had the day off from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Friday. In his first game for Fresno on Thursday, Hernandez was 2-for-4 and played seven innings in the field. Hernandez was placed on the disabled list April 26 following a violent collision with 2B Jose Altuve while chasing down a fly ball the previous day in Cleveland.

LF Jake Marisnick made his second start of the season in left field, doing so after he made the game-saving throw to get Jacoby Ellsbury for the final out Thursday. He was the first outfielder to end a game that way since Lance Berkman did it on Sept. 17, 2004, against the Milwaukee Brewers, though Berkman did it on a 9-3-4-2-5 rundown play.

RHP David Paulino was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Paulino has been sidelined all season with right forearm tightness, and Thursday pitched three scoreless innings in a rehab start with Fresno at Oklahoma City.

DH Carlos Beltran made his first start of the season in right field and did not record a putout. Beltran last started a game in right field Sept. 27, for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers. "He's played right field in this ballpark before, small dimensions in right," manager A.J. Hinch said before the game. "Similar to our left field and I went with experience for him." Hinch said he plans on giving Beltran the day off for the third game of the series, which may not happen Saturday based on the forecast of heavy rains. Friday was Beltran's sixth start in the field. His first five starts on defense were as a left fielder.

RHP Lance McCullers scattered four hits and ran his scoreless innings streak to 15 1/3 innings Friday night. He struck out seven without a walk and threw 90 pitches while lowering his ERA to 0.93 in the last three starts. The right-hander has struck out 17 in 12 innings against the Yankees. He became the first Astros pitcher to toss at least six scoreless innings without a walk and at least seven strikeouts since left-hander Dallas Keuchel on Aug. 25, 2014, in New York. "He's the real deal man," catcher Brian McCann said. "He's a top of the rotation starter for somebody. I feel he's going to keep getting better and better."