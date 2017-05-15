Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Dayan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to be the 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader and gave up three runs in the ninth before being optioned back. Manager A.J. Hinch said Diaz arrived Saturday and spent the first game watching from the clubhouse. Diaz was with the team May 5-8 but did not appear in a game. Last year, he posted a 9.45 ERA in six appearances with the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Chris Devenski struggled through his worst outing of the season when he allowed three runs and recorded only one out in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon and was charged with his first career blown save. It was the first time he allowed at least three earned runs since Sept. 24 against the Los Angeles Angels. He struggled with his changeup as 3B Chase Headley hit the pitch for a three-run triple and 1B Chris Carter hit the pitch for an RBI single

OF Teoscar Hernandez was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Hernandez was already on a rehab assignment there rehabbing a left knee contusion sustained April 25 in Cleveland during a collision with 2B Jose Altuve.

2B Jose Altuve made his first start of the season at designated hitter in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader at New York. It was his 23rd career game as a DH and first since playing the final two games of last season there.

CF George Springer extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the opener and 13 in the nightcap when he recorded his fourth career multi-homer game. In the first game, Springer was hit in the back near the shoulder area with a 96 mph fastball from RHP Luis Severino in the third inning of the opener.

RHP Mike Fiers leads the majors in 16 home runs allowed after allowing home runs to 2B Starlin Castro and RF Aaron Judge during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Castro homered off the fastball while Judge connected against Fiers' changeup "I just need to keep the ball in the yard," Fiers said. "It's been my thing this year."

SS Carlos Correa fouled a ball off his foot with one out in the third inning of Sunday's afternoon game. He remained in the game after a trainer briefly looked at him and on the next pitch, he lined an RBI single.

DH Carlos Beltran did not start in the first game but in his second at-bat of the nightcap, he hit his 545th career double, breaking a tie for 31st place on the all-time list with Derek Jeter. Next up on the all-time list are Manny Ramirez (547) and Alex Rodriguez (548).

RHP Charlie Morton became Houston's second five-game winner Sunday night when he allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out 10, including seven straight at one point. It was Morton's third career game with double-digit strikeouts. He struck out 12 on April 28 against Oakland and recorded 11 strikeouts June 25, 2014 for Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay.