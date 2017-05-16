Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel, a 32-year-old native of Cuba, hit his first career grand slam on Monday. Gurriel, who made his major league debut just last August after a career spent playing in Cuba, is still considered a major league rookie. He is hitting .293 with three homers and 14 RBIs this season.

2B Jose Altuve, a two-time batting champ, hit a homer and had three RBIs on Monday. It was his sixth homer of the season. before Monday, he had not had an RBI since last Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, he remained in the game after being hit in the left hand by a first-inning pitch from Marlins RHP Dan Straily. Altuve left Sunday's game at the New York Yankees after suffering from discomfort in his left foot. The issue: Altuve was breaking in bright, new pink cleats for Mother's Day, and the shoes were too tight.

LF Nori Aoki had an outfield assist at second base in the third inning. He has five outfield assists and started the night trailing Jason Heyward by one for the major league lead.

RHP Joe Musgrove (3-3) earned his second straight win on Monday, allowing eight hits and one walk but just one run in 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins. Musgrove, 24, was the Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2015. His two consecutive twins have come against teams at the bottom of the NL East -- the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.