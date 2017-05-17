Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-0), the 2015 Cy Young winner, earned the win on Tuesday against Miami, becoming the first seven-game winner in the majors. He allowed four hits, no walks and two runs in five innings, his shortest outing of the year. Keuchel, the American League's reigning Pitcher of the Month, has won nine straight decisions dating to last August, tying a career high, and he has a 1.84 ERA this year.

3B Marwin Gonzalez extended his hit streak to 11 games. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. He is batting .287 this season. He is hitting .429 during his hitting streak.

CF Jake Marisnick went 3-for-5 and had four RBIs against the Marlins on Tuesday. Marisnick, who broke into the majors with the Marlins in 2013, hit a pair of two-run homers and a double. He has four homers this season, and this was the first two-homer game of his career. It was also the first time in his career that he has had three extra-base hits in one game. His 10 total bases are a single-game high for a Houston player this year.

C Brian McCann had four RBIs against Miami on Tuesday. He hit an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run double in the second. McCann went 2-for-5 and is hitting .276 for the season. McCann has 25 RBIs for the season, tops among AL catchers.