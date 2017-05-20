RHP Collin McHugh does not have a timetable for his return from a right elbow impingement. McHugh opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and suffered the latter injury during his first rehab appearance. He was initially scheduled to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

SS Carlos Correa hit a solo home run and has recorded an RBI in eight of his last nine games. Correa has 12 RBIs during that span and 16 in May. He entered the series tied for second in the American League in RBIs this month. Correa is batting .383 (23-for-60) with four home runs this month.

RHP Charlie Morton suffered his first loss since April 22, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. His strikeout total was his fewest since April 17 when he fanned three against the Los Angeles Angels and the three home runs he allowed equaled his season total heading into his ninth start.

RF Josh Reddick has clubbed five home runs and recorded 11 RBIs over his last 14 games. Reddick has homered in consecutive games at Minute Maid Park and is batting .345 (20-for-58) in 20 games at home. Over his last 13 home games, he is batting .375 (15-for-40) with two doubles, one triple, four home runs and seven RBIs with a 1.197 OPS.