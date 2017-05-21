LHP Ashur Tolliver was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to fill the roster void left by LHP Dallas Keuchel. Tolliver (2-0, 2.70 ERA with Fresno) limited batters to a .152 average in 10 relief appearances but also posted a walk rate of 17.2 percent.

RHP Mike Fiers turned in his second quality start of the season and first since his season debut against the Royals on April 7, allowing two runs (one earned), six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings on Saturday against the Indians. Since coming to Houston via trade in 2015, Fiers is 7-7 with a 3.54 ERA in 24 starts at Minute Maid Park.

LHP Dallas Keuchel was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Wednesday) with a pinched nerve in his neck. After working five innings against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, Keuchel experienced neck discomfort the following morning. He was examined Thursday and the club is hopeful that with rest he will miss just one start.

RF Josh Reddick contributed his second outfield assist in the second inning on Saturday, erasing Indians C Yan Gomes at the plate as he tried to score from second base. It was the Astros' ninth outfield assist of the season.