Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Ashur Tolliver made his Astros debut, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings in Sunday's loss to Cleveland. Both his innings and strikeout totals represented career bests. Tolliver was optioned to Triple-A Fresno following the game.

C Juan Centeno had his contract purchased by the Astros on Sunday as a corresponding move to C Brian McCann going on the concussion disabled list. Centeno was hitting .368 with seven doubles and nine RBIs over 22 games with Triple-A Fresno. He will make his Astros debut either Monday or Tuesday night against Detroit.

DH Carlos Beltran slugged a solo home run in the second inning off Indians RHP Danny Salazar in Sunday's loss. It marked his 1,550th career RBI, which ties Beltran with Fred McGriff for 46th all-time. Beltran, whose 1,048 career extra-base hits are third among switch-hitters, is five RBIs behind Willie McCovey for 45th in baseball annals.

C Brian McCann was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 20. The club could not pinpoint when McCann suffered the concussion, but signs point to a pitch he took off his mask last Sunday in New York against the Yankees. McCann played on Tuesday night in Miami and in the series opener against Cleveland on Friday before disclosing that he wasn't feeling well.