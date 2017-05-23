Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Andrew Aplin was designated for assignment Monday. Aplin was a fifth-round selection by the Astros in 2012 out of Arizona State but had plateaued at Triple-A Fresno, slashing .245/.341/.329 over parts of four seasons.

RHP Jordan Jankowski was selected to the Astros' major league roster. He adds another long reliever to the bullpen, one shortened with RHP Brad Peacock making a spot start on Monday. Jankowski, a 34th-round selection by the Astros in 2012, was 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA with Triple-A Fresno.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games with an RBI double in the first inning. It marks his longest hitting streak since Aug. 16-23, 2016. Altuve is batting .375 (12-for-32) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over that span.

RHP Ken Giles worked his eighth consecutive perfect appearance at Minute Maid Park Monday by striking out two batters in the ninth inning for his 12th save. Giles is 5-for-5 in save opportunities over that span with opposing batters hitting 0-for-21 against him. The only other pitcher to work eight consecutive outings with no hits and no walks at home was RHP Brandon Lyon in 2010.