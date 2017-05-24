Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel played catch on Tuesday and is progressing on schedule. He is on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel missed his turn in the rotation on Monday but is eligible to return from the DL on Saturday, which would mark his next turn in the rotation.

SS Carlos Correa was held out of the starting lineup due to an illness and his status for the remainder of the series is unknown. Correa is mired in an 0-for-11 slump and is batting just .077 during the current homestand with his lone hit being a solo home run.

C Juan Centeno homered in his first game with Houston and became the first Astros catcher to homer in his first game of the season since Tigers manager Brad Ausmus did so in 2002. Centeno, who had a 16-game hitting streak with Triple-A Fresno before his promotion, clubbed the ninth home run by a Houston backstop this season, a total that ranks third in the American League.

RHP Lance McCullers extended his scoreless innings streak to 22, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Houston pitcher since Roy Oswalt posted a 32-inning streak from Aug. 27-Sept. 11, 2008. McCullers lowered his ERA in May to 0.59, tops in the majors. He has allowed three runs or less in each of his first 25 career starts at home, matching the major league record set by late Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez between 2013-15.