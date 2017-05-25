FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
May 26, 2017

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman hit his third home run of the season in the ninth inning and his second in four games. He matched his career high of three hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle. It marked his fourth career game with multiple extra-base hits, his first this season.

OF Andrew Aplin, a minor leaguer, was acquired from the Houston Astros on Wednesday for cash or a player to be named. Houston has a strong outfield at the major league level and that appears to have made Aplin expendable.

OF Andrew Aplin was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named on Wednesday. Aplin, designated for assignment on Monday, was a fifth-round pick of the Astros in 2012 out of Arizona State.

RHP Jordan Jankowski made his major league debut in the ninth inning on Wednesday, allowing two runs while posting three strikeouts. The last Astros reliever with at least three strikeouts in his debut was RHP Joe Musgrove on Aug. 2, 2016.

RHP Charlie Morton posted his third quality start of the season on Wednesday night, allowing two runs, four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in seven innings. Morton has fanned at least five batters in seven consecutive starts, just one start shy of his career-best streak of eight set June 2-July 12, 2014.

