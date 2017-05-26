Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Nori Aoki recorded his sixth outfield assist in the first inning, nabbing Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera at the plate for the final out of that frame. He entered the game tied for the major league lead in outfield assists, and his current total are his most since 2013, when he had nine with the Milwaukee Brewers.

1B Marwin Gonzalez belted his team-leading 11th home run in the fourth inning off Tigers RHP Justin Verlander. Gonzalez is three homers shy of setting a new single-season standard; he smashed 13 homers last season. He smacked his 11th home run in his 103rd game in 2016. It has taken him just 40 games to reach that total this season.

RHP Ken Giles worked a scoreless ninth inning for his 13th save. He has been scoreless in each of his last nine appearances at Minute Maid Park, dating to April 17. Giles has six saves in that span, and his season saves total is tied for first in the American League with Indians RHP Cody Allen.

C James McCann suffered a left hand laceration after being hit by a pitch from Astros RHP Mike Fiers in the fourth inning. McCann required five stitches to close the cut and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list. The Tigers will make a corresponding roster move when they arrive in Chicago on Friday for their doubleheader against the White Sox.

C Brian McCann has resumed baseball activities, passed a concussion test and is on schedule to return from the 7-day concussion disabled list on Saturday, at which time C Juan Centeno is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Fresno. McCann suffered the concussion on May 14 in New York but wasn't diagnosed until later in the week.