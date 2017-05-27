FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
May 28, 2017 / 2:56 AM / 3 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jordan Jankowski was optioned the Triple-A Fresno after making his major league debut on Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed a two-run home run to Tigers SS Jose Iglesias but also struck out the side in that appearance. Jankowski was selected to the roster on Monday.

RHP Joe Musgrove worked a career high-tying seven scoreless innings while tossing a season-high 102 pitches. It was his second career scoreless start (also: 5 1/3 innings on Aug. 29, 2016, against Oakland), and the four baserunners he allowed were his fewest in a start.

CF Jake Marisnick hit his sixth home run of the season, eclipsing his homer total from 2016. It was his second consecutive plate appearance with a home run, and Marisnick has four homers in his last six games with a plate appearance. It is the third time in his career he has homered in consecutive games.

Juan Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Centeno, recalled on May 21 when C Brian McCann was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list, homered in each of the two games he played for the Astros. He went 3-for-7 with a walk and two RBIs in two starts.

