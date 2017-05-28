Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock will make his second start of the season Monday in Minnesota. Peacock (2-0, 0.87 ERA) worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings Monday against the Detroit Tigers while making a spot start. RHP Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.21 ERA) will move to the bullpen.

RF George Springer bashed a 447-foot home run off Orioles LHP Wade Miley in the fourth inning, the third-longest homer hit at Minute Maid Park this season behind his 454-foot blast on April 6 and a 449-foot shot from Carlos Correa on April 3. Springer has reached base safely in eight consecutive games and tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

LHP Dallas Keuchel returned from the 10-day disabled list (pinched nerve in his neck) and worked six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Keuchel leads the American League in wins (eight) and ranks second in ERA (1.81). Keuchel has a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season, going 10-0 with a 2.02 ERA over 12 starts.

C Brian McCann returned from the seven-day concussion disabled list and finished 0-for-2 with two walks. McCann took a foul tip off the face mask in the seventh inning. He suffered a concussion May 14 against the New York Yankees but wasn't diagnosed until six days later.