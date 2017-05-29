Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Jankowski made his major-league debut last week against the Detroit Tigers, striking out the side while also surrendering a two-run homer to Tigers SS Jose Iglesias. Jankowski was optioned to Fresno on Friday night.

3B Marwin Gonzalez finished 2-for-4 with a two-run double and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive starts. Gonzalez is batting .381 (24-for-63) this month, tops in the American League.

DH Carlos Beltran doubled leading off the third inning, recording his 547th double in the process. He is now tied with Manny Ramirez for 30th in major league history. His 1,051 extra-base hits are third all-time for a switch-hitter and just four behind second place Chipper Jones.

RHP Lance McCullers earned his fourth win in as many starts, scattering five hits over six innings while striking out eight against the Orioles. He saw his scoreless innings streak end at 22 consecutive innings but extended his American League record of consecutive home starts allowing three or fewer runs to 26. His is the longest such streak in the majors since Dodgers RHP Clayton Kershaw compiled 30 consecutive starts. "Three runs, I feel like our team is pretty much going to score that every time," McCullers said. "Not an ideal start, kind of like a little longer popup, and after that you just say to yourself got to keep it here and let the guys go to work and they did."

RHP Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain. Morton experienced discomfort following his most recent bullpen session, lingering soreness that led to an examination that revealed the injury. There is no timetable for his return.