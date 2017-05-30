Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave has started a throwing program in Florida, manager A.J. Hinch said before Monday's game. Gustave has been on the disabled list since April 19 with right forearm tightness. Gustave has pitched in six games this season with a 5.40 ERA.

RHP Jordan Jankowski (1-0) posted his first major league win on Monday. Jankowski came on in relief of starter Brad Peacock. Jankowski won despite giving up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. He was the pitcher of record as Houston put up 11 runs in the eighth inning. Jankowski has allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings in two appearances with the Astros this season.

RHP Brad Peacock was cruising through his second start of the season before running into trouble in the fifth inning on Monday. Peacock retired the first 11 batters he faced and had allowed just one hit through four innings. He gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings, and he hasn't gotten past the fifth inning in either of his two starts since beginning the year with 12 appearances out of the bullpen. Peacock has eight strikeouts in each of his two starts.

SS Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs in Monday's game and ended up a triple shy of the cycle. Correa has homered in four straight games against Minnesota and in five of his last six. He has 11 RBIs in those four games. Correa has multiple hits in a career-long five straight games overall, the longest streak by a Houston player since Jose Altuve had five straight games from July 17 to July 22, 2016.

DH Carlos Beltran had four hits and capped Houston's 11-run eighth inning with a three-run homer on Monday. Beltran has homered in three of his last four games at Minnesota's Target Field. He had four hits in a game for the first time since Aug. 16, 2016, and matched a season high with the three RBIs.