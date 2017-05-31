Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman homered for the second straight game on Tuesday, the first time in his short career he's homered in consecutive games. After a slow start, Bregman is hitting .261 and he's homered four times in his last nine games. It was Bregman's fifth homer of the season.

RHP Jordan Jankowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. He posted his first major league win on Monday. Jankowski (1-0) came on in relief of starter Brad Peacock. Jankowski has allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings in two appearances with the Astros this season.

LHP Reymin Guduan will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, manager A.J. Hinch said. The team had an open roster spot after optioning RHP Jordan Jankowski after Monday's game. Guduan would be making his major league debut. The left-hander was 3-3 with a 5.47 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season for Fresno.

2B Jose Altuve matched a career high with four hits on Tuesday. Altuve broke the game up with a two-run single in Houston's win. He's hit safely in each of his 13 career games at Minnesota's Target Field, hitting .491 (28 for 57) with three-plus hits in five of his last six games. Altuve had three-plus hits in three of his last four games overall and has an RBI in four straight games overall.

RHP Mike Fiers (2-2) had a strong return to the rotation on Tuesday, beating the Minnesota Twins while giving up two runs in six innings. Fiers had been moved to the bullpen to make room for RHP Brad Peacock in the rotation only to remain a starter after Charlie Morton was put on the disabled list a day later. Fiers said he worked with RHP Lance McCullers on his curveball in between starts and then had his best curveball of the season against Minnesota. Fiers struck out eight batters, one of a season high, and didn't allow a homer for the first time in 10 starts this season.

RHP Joe Musgrove went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with shoulder discomfort. The DL stint will be backdated and Musgrove is only expected to miss one start. RHP David Paulino was recalled to start on Wednesday against Minnesota. Musgrove said he woke up three days after his last start and was feeling pain and discomfort. The belief is the short break will help solve the issue.

RHP David Paulino was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday. Paulino will start Wednesday's game as RHP Joe Musgrove went to the disabled list. Musgrove is expected to be ready when the 10 days are up, so Paulino could be looking at just one start. Paulino, one of the team's top pitching prospects, was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in three games last season when he made his major league debut. Paulino had made just three appearances, all starts, at Triple-A this season with an 0-1 record and 4.50 ERA.