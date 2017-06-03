Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Andrew Aplin was deisgnated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Aplin is batting .250 with one homer and three RBIs in six games with Tacoma after being claimed off waivers on May 24.

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double and walk to extend his hitting streak to six. The hits have come in bunches too, as he's had multi-hit games in four of the six. Altuve has 14 hits in the six games and has reached base in nine of his last 12 plate appearances.

OF George Springer extended his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the third inning. Springer added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to complete a 2-for-5 night. Springer has 15 hit during his streak and he now has three homers in the last two games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel lowered his ERA to 1.67 and improved his record to 9-0 with his six scoreless innings. Keuchel is just the second starting pitcher in franchise history to start a season 9-0, joining Rogers Clemens (2004). Keuchel, who struck out seven and walked two, has won his last 11 decisions dating to 2016. It's the fifth-longest streak in franchise history and the second-longest active streak in the majors. Boston's Joe Kelly has won his last 14 decisions. "He labored a little bit at the end of the outing, as the night went on," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We had a long day. We had to wait a long time to start. We obviously played pretty quickly, he was efficient to start. The sinker was really, cutter he got in a couple guys. He didn't throw that many changeups, really came down to fastball placement."

SS Carlos Correa, who was the American League Player of the Month in May, got June off to a bang with his three-run homer in the fifth inning. The homer extended Correa's hitting streak to eight games and he now has six RBIs in the last two games. The eight-game streak is the second longest in Correa's career.

C Brian McCann snapped out an 0-for-15 slump with a fourth-inning double. McCann reached base in his first two at-bats, getting hit by a pitch in the second before his double.