Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning single to right-center and is hitting .548 in the streak. The seven-game streak is one shy of Altuve's season high and he has multi-hit games in five of them after his 3-for-5 night that was capped by a solo homer in the ninth inning. Altuve has now reached base safely in 30-straight road games with a plate appearance. That's the second-longest streak in the majors. San Francisco's Buster Posey has reached safely in 31 straight road games.

OF George Springer led off the third with a single to left to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Springer went 2-for-5 and has 17 hits in his last eight games. His sixth-inning double extended his streak of multi-hit games to five.

DH Carlos Beltran moved to 49th on the all-time homer list with his solo shot in the second inning. It was the 428th homer in his career. Beltran is now three home runs behind Cal Ripken Jr. for the 48th spot. Beltran is also now tied for 54th all-time in games played with 2,505 with Sam Crawford. Beltran, who went 3-for-5, added a two-run single in the third and is now 39th on the all-time RBI list with 1,557. "I just want to say that I feel blessed, thankful," Beltran said of the records. "God has allowed me to play this game for such a long time, and when you play the game for a long time. These things can happen. It's a motivation to come every day and hopefully do something positive."

LHP Lance McCullers Jr., the American League pitcher of the month in May, had his consecutive start winning streak come to an end at four. McCullers Jr. had a 5-1 lead going into the fifth but retired just one batter in the fifth before getting pulled. McCullers was charged with three earned runs, which matches his entire total for the month of May in six starts. "I think my stuff was really good," McCullers said. "I felt I got a little bit unlucky on some balls put in play and then some hits that were infield hits. In that fifth inning there, it kind of unraveled a little bit. I felt like I was throwing some really good pitches that I wasn't getting credit for. That's how it goes."