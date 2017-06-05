Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. Gurriel now has hits in five straight games, a season high. He has seven RBIs in the last five games and 12 RBIs in his last 15.

RHP Brad Peacock had his longest outing of the season, pitching six innings and improving to 3-0 with his first win since joining the rotation. Peacock struck out nine and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. "I had everything working," Peacock said. "The slider was going well, I was working on the fastball and getting ahead of the fastball and throwing the slider off the fastball. It just felt good. Felt good in the bullpen before the game, I thought I was able to carry it over."

OF George Springer led off the game with his sixth leadoff homer of the season and then added a solo homer in the fourth. The leadoff homer tied Springer with Tampa Bay's Corey Dickerson for the most in the majors. Springer finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. He has a nine-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in six straight games, which matches his career best. "They were two fastballs in," Springer said of the homers. "Just try to hit the ball hard. I know that I'm hitting first in a situaiton, especially leading off the game, just trying to hit the ball hard."

SS Carlos Correa extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his third-inning homer. It's the second-longest streak of his career. Correa had a 13-game hitting streak in 2016. Correa now has five homers in his streak and is batting .455 in the stretch.

RHP Joe Musgrove, who is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday, isn't ready and the Astros are going to start David Paulino instead. Musgrove went on the DL May 27 with right shoulder discomfort. Manager A.J. Hinch isn't concerned about Musgrove and doesn't see a need to rush him back. "We're just not ready to ramp up Musgrove yet," Hinch said. "He's responding well to the treatments. He's feeling better than when we put him on the DL. But we're going to push him back continually and just see where it fits later in the week."