RHP Dayan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and earned his first career victory with a scoreless eighth inning. Diaz was initially recalled for LHP Reymin Guduan but was ruled ineligible as he did not spend the requisite 10 days in the minors after he was optioned on June 22. But Diaz was allowed to join the roster when RHP David Paulino was suspended.

1B Yuli Gurriel finished 3-for-4 with a career-high-tying four RBIs, smacking a two-run home run off Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery in the fifth inning and a two-run double off Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman in the eighth. His 29 extra-base hits prior to the All-Star Game are the most by an Astros rookie since Hunter Pence hit 40 in 2007. His 20 doubles lead all major league rookies.

LHP Reymin Guduan was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. He had been called up June 23. In seven appearances for the Astros this season, Guduan has given up seven runs (8.22) in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

C Evan Gattis doubled in the sixth inning, giving the Astros a double in a franchise-record 39 consecutive games. Gattis later homered in the ninth off Yankees RHP Dellin Betances, the first home run Betances allowed this season.

RHP David Paulino was suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.