RHP Brad Peacock improved to 6-1 with a win over Atlanta on Tuesday. The right-hander worked six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. He improved to 4-0 on the road. Since moving into the starting rotation, Peacock is 4-1 with a 3.66 ERA in eight starts.

CF George Springer was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three runs scored on Tuesday. Springer hit his 25th home run. and became just the third Houston player to hit 25 homers before the All-Star Game. Lance Berkman did it twice and holds the franchise record with 29 in 2002.

SS Carlos Correa extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third inning. But Correa injured his left hand when sliding into the shin guards of Atlanta C Tyler Flowers on a play at the plate. He left the game with left thumb discomfort and is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Joe Musgrove (4-7, 6.01) will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno and start Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Musgrove was optioned to Fresno on 24 and made one appearance, allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings. Musgrove beat the Braves on May 10 when he allowed two runs over six innings of a 4-2 win.

RHP Charlie Morton will rejoin the rotation for a start on Friday at Toronto. He made two minor league rehab starts since going on the disabled list on May 28 with a right lat strain. Morton (5-3, 4.06) was 3-1 with a 3.64 ERA in five starts during June when he was injured. That includes a 10-strikeout game against the Yankees.

RF Josh Reddick hit his fifth career grand slam on Tuesday. It was his ninth home run of the season. Reddic was 3-for-6 with three runs scored. The grand slam was the fourth hit by the Astros this season and first since May 15.