3B Alex Bregman was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk Thursday in the 7-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 7-for-11 in his past three games and five of the hits have been doubles.

RHP Dayan Diaz will be optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday when RHP Charlie Morton (right lat strain) is reinstated from the disabled list to start at Toronto. Dayan allowed two hits and one run while striking out three in two innings Thursday in the Astros' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He has a 9.00 ERA in 10 outings with Houston, including one start. This was his fourth stint with the Astros. He has 19 strikeouts in 13 innings.

OF/INF Marwin Gonzalez hit his 15th home run of the season Thursday in the 7-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. That is two more than his career best set last season. He has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, batting .348 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in that span. He was ejected after striking out in the sixth inning by plate umpire John Libka.

SS Carlos Correa (left thumb) returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous 1 1/2 games after jamming his thumb on a slide Tuesday at Atlanta. He singled in the first inning to extend his hit streak to a career-best 14 games and finished the 7-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays 1-for-4 with a walk. It is the longest hit streak by an Astros player this season. He has reached base safely in a career-best 22 straight games dating to June 10. He is hitting, .382 with five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 walks for an on-base percentage of .459 during that span.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. had his five-game winning streak end when he took the loss in the 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. He allowed a season-high nine hits and matched a season high with five earned runs allowed (and six overall). His 4 1/3 innings tied his shortest outing of the season, having done it two times previously. His three strikeouts matched his season low. "I think he, uncharacteristically, didn't have his stuff," manager A.J. Hinch said. "I don't think his breaking ball was as good as it usually is. His command, I think he had a little trouble with the mound, just finding his rhythm, finding his release point."

RHP Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.06 ERA) will start Friday for the first time since May 24, when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking three in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He went on the disabled list May 28 with a right lat strain. He made his third rehabilitation start and first at Double-A on July 2, when he allowed two unearned runs and one hit in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two on 74 pitches (50 strikes). "Don't know how hard I was throwing but movement-wise was OK," Morton said. "Didn't get a swing and miss on my curveball, but did get swing and miss on my changeup, fastball and cutter. Worked some deep counts, balls fouled off. ... felt like I made some pretty good pitches." He will be facing the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in his career in the second contest of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre.