an hour ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
July 16, 2017 / 9:42 PM / an hour ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Yuli Gurriel stroked an RBI double in the second inning to extend the Astros' streak of consecutive games with a double to 48. That represents the third-longest streak in major league history since 2913 behind the 1996 Cleveland Indians (75 games) and the 1999 Atlanta Braves (51). Gurriel finished 2-for-4.

LHP Reymin Guduan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Guduan posted an 8.22 ERA in seven games with the Astros earlier this season. Guduan was 5-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 28 games -- all in relief -- with Fresno, striking out 39 in 37 1/3 innings.

2B Jose Altuve had his streak of multi-hit games snapped at six after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Altuve was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, marking the third consecutive game an Astro was plunked by a pitch.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will make the first of what will likely be multiple rehab starts Monday with Double-A Corpus Christi. Keuchel is scheduled to throw two innings. He landed on the 10-day disabled list on June 5 with a neck strain.

SS Carlos Correa finished 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 27 consecutive games. Correa owns the second-longest streak in club history for a shortstop, trailing Dickie Thon, who posted a 29-game streak in 1983.

LHP Will Harris was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, because of left shoulder inflammation. Harris is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves, striking out 39 in 34 2/3 innings this season.

