Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel came into Friday's game with a .365 average in his last 12 games. He kept on rolling in the series opener versus the Orioles, going 4-for-5, including a two-run homer in the first off RHP Ubaldo Jimenez which gave Houston an early 3-0 lead. The four hits were a career high for Gurriel. "He's truly a really, really good professional hitter, and the more comfortable he gets and the more he sees the league, the better he hits," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

LHP Reymin Guduan is being sent to Triple-A Fresno to clear a roster spot for RHP Collin McHugh, who is coming off the disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Orioles.

RHP Mike Fiers (7-4) seems to enjoy pitching on the road. After giving up just one run in Friday's 8-2 victory against the Orioles, the right-hander is now 8-1 in his last 13 road starts going back to last season. He struck out nine and scattered six hits in seven innings in the win on a very hot (90 degrees) and muggy night. "It feels good, just taking it one pitch at a time, just trying to focus on the next pitch and the next batter and go from there," Fiers said. "I'm just working with (catcher Brian) McCann, kind of trusting him on everything he does behind the scenes...and executing the pitches."

LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck), out since early June, will be making another rehab start in the next few days, this time with Tri-City in the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League. Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that he wasn't sure which day it would be but is hoping to get him back later on this trip.

RHP Collin McHugh will be activated for the first time this season Saturday and start the middle game of the Astros' series against the Orioles. McHugh has missed the entire season so far with a right elbow impingement. "Honest, (I'm happy) just being able to get out and do what I do," McHugh said.

3B Colin Moran was called up from Triple-A Fresno a few days ago to fill the roster spot of injured SS Carlos Correa. Moran, nephew of long-time Oriole B.J. Surhoff, made his 2017 debut in style Friday, getting his first major league triple (which knocked in a run) in his first at-bat and later added his first major league homer, a solo shot in the eighth. That capped off a 2-for-4, two-RBI night in a park he attended many games at.

C Brian McCann hit a solo homer in Friday's win over the Orioles. That was the 244th home run of his career when catching and moved him into solo possession of ninth place in baseball for that position.

