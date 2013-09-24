Preview: Astros at Rangers

Yu Darvish has nearly made history twice against the Houston Astros and his Texas Rangers have been nearly as dominant when they face their in-state rivals this season. Following a laugher in their series opener, the Rangers will continue their three-game home set against the Astros on Tuesday. Darvish fanned 14 and fell one out shy of a perfect game in his season debut in Houston before taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start against the Astros on Aug. 12.

Texas, which trails Cleveland by a game for the final American League wild-card spot, continued its recent dominance over the Astros on Monday as Alex Rios completed the seventh cycle in team history en route to a 12-0 victory. The Rangers have won nine in a row versus Houston and outscored them 116-64 while taking 15 of 17 meetings this season. Given the recent history against Darvish and Texas, the Astros appear unlikely to end their season-high 10-game losing streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (5-5, 5.24 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (13-9, 2.81)

After giving up nine earned runs in two turns at the end of August, Peacock has gone 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA in his last three outings, allowing one homer over that span. The 25-year-old yielded four runs (three earned) and six hits over 5 2/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision during Wednesday’s 6-5 loss against Cincinnati. Peacock also settled for a no-decision in his only career start against the Rangers, giving up one run in six frames on Aug. 10.

Darvish halted a six-start winless stretch in an inefficient 109-pitch effort during Thursday’s 8-2 victory over Tampa Bay, scattering five hits and walking six over five innings. The win was the first for the two-time All-Star since he allowed one hit over eight frames and struck out a career-high 15 in his last turn against Houston. Darvish has won three of his four starts versus the Astros this season and is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in five all-time outings against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas won at home for the first time in September on Monday, snapping a seven-game losing streak at Rangers Ballpark.

2. Houston is batting .110 against Darvish this season and has scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

3. Rios’ cycle was the seventh in Rangers’ history and the fourth recorded in four at-bats.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Astros 0