Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have won consecutive games only once through 10 contests, but putting together their second winning streak of the season may not prove to be all that difficult given their success against the Houston Astros. Texas took the last two games of its opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but lost two of three on the road over its next two series. However, the Rangers appear poised to change their recent luck following Friday’s 1-0, 12-inning win over Houston.

Texas, which received another brilliant start from Yu Darvish and held the Astros to a pair of singles from Matt Dominguez, got a walk-off single from backup catcher Robinson Chirinos to secure its 12th straight victory over the Astros despite going 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Houston has endured its own struggles on offense while dropping four of five, batting .174 while scoring only 12 runs over that stretch (including 2-for-28 with runners in scoring position). The Astros, who are 7-37 against the Rangers since 2009, have lost eight straight on the road in this series.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Tanner Scheppers (0-1, 9.00)

After not issuing a free pass over five scoreless frames in a win over the New York Yankees on April 2, Cosart handed out four over six innings in Monday’s 9-1 defeat versus the Los Angeles Angels. The 23-year-old only allowed three hits, but surrendered a career-high five runs – including three in the first inning alone – due in part to his lack of control. Cosart took the loss in his only other trip to Texas on Aug. 20 after giving up three runs and four hits in six frames during a 4-2 setback.

Scheppers saw significant improvement from his disastrous Opening Day turn in which he yielded seven runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies. In his second career start, the 2009 first-round pick of the Rangers allowed two runs on nine singles, but settled for the loss in a 5-1 setback to the Boston Red Sox. Scheppers, who made all 115 of his career appearances in relief before moving to the rotation this season, has an 8.53 ERA in eight career outings against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of Texas’ three home wins has come in walk-off fashion.

2. The Rangers can tie the franchise record for consecutive wins against an opponent with a victory on Saturday.

3. Texas left 16 runners on base Friday, four more than its previous season high.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 3