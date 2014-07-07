Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to continue their dominance of the Houston Astros when the teams begin a three-game series Monday in Arlington. The Rangers are 42-13 against the Astros since the start of the 2008 season, including a 21-6 record at home. Both teams are struggling as they head toward the All-Star break, with Texas losing 15 of its last 18 games and Houston matching a season high with seven straight losses.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 122 hits and has 38 stolen bases, was selected to his second All-Star game on Sunday after being voted in by the players. “As his manager, I feel completely honored,” manager Bo Porter told reporters. “It brings joy to your heart when you see someone work as hard as Jose has worked and to be rewarded.” The Rangers will be represented by pitcher Yu Darvish and third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is hitting .333 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (8-6, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (0-0, 5.06)

Cosart had his four-game winning streak snapped against Seattle last Tuesday, when he tied a season-high by allowing six runs and issued four walks over 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old, who posted a 1.95 ERA in 10 starts as a rookie last season, received a no-decision after holding Texas to three runs over seven innings on April 12. The hard-throwing Texas native also faced the Rangers last season, allowing three runs over six innings on Aug. 20.

Mikolas looks to build on his first major league start last Wednesday, when he allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings against Baltimore. “It was a lot of fun being out there,” Mikolas told reporters. “I thought I pitched a pretty good game up until the fifth. Then I had some trouble with some walks.” The 25-year-old was 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and a 29-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six starts with Triple-A Round Rock before his July 1 promotion.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas is 9-20 in its last 29 home games.

2. Astros 1B Jon Singleton is 6-for-59 with 28 strikeouts over his last 17 games.

3. Rangers C Robinson Chirinos is batting .310 with seven homers and 19 RBIs over his last 25 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 4