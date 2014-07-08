Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Houston Astros have absorbed beatings on a regular basis against the Texas Rangers but are starting to turn the tables on their in-state rival. The Astros, who lost the last 11 meetings and finished 2-17 against the Rangers in 2013, took a 4-3 lead in this year’s season series by routing the host Rangers in Monday’s opener of a three-game series. Houston snapped a seven-game losing streak overall and can pull within a game of Texas with a victory in Tuesday’s matchup.

The Rangers were sitting at .500 following a 14-8 win over American League West leader Oakland on June 16, but they have lost 16 of 19 games since to slide closer to the division basement. The dismal stretch has not affected third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has homered in three of his past four games. Miles Mikolas lasted only 3 1/3 innings Monday in his second start of the season and Texas will have to dip into the minors for a starter on Tuesday night.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Phil Irwin (NR)

Peacock had his worst start in seven weeks last time out, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Seattle. That followed three consecutive no-decisions in which Peacock gave up a total of four earned runs. Peacock registered a career-high 11 strikeouts but was victimized by a pair of homers in a 4-0 loss to Texas on May 12, dropping his record to 0-3 with a 3.92 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) versus the Rangers.

Nick Martinez was scratched from his scheduled start due to discomfort in his back, opening the door for Irwin to make his season debut and the second start of his career. Irwin, who was acquired off waivers from Pittsburgh, went 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Round Rock. He made his lone start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati in April 2013, allowing five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors in hits with 124, broke the franchise record set by Bob Watson (123, 1973) for the most hits before the All-Star break.

2. Irwin will be the 12th different starter used by the Rangers, one behind Colorado for the most in the majors.

3. Astros C Carlos Corporan had three hits Monday while subbing for starter Jason Castro, who was held out with armpit soreness.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rangers 3