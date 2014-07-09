Preview: Astros at Rangers

Yu Darvish has been hit unusually hard of late but it was an unusual hit that threatened to keep the Texas Rangers ace from making his scheduled start Wednesday. Darvish survived a scare Tuesday when he was hit in the head by a fly ball during batting practice while throwing in the outfield but he is expected to start the series finale against the visiting Houston Astros. Darvish tweeted he was “fine” after the incident but he will be re-examined Wednesday by the team doctor.

Houston, which was 2-17 against Texas last year, has amassed 20 runs and 29 hits in consecutive victories to end a string of 10 straight series losses in Arlington dating to 2006. “It’s nice to beat them this year after last year they beat up on us pretty good,” said Chris Carter, who belted a pair of homers in Tuesday’s 8-3 win. “We’re having success this year against them and I‘m happy about that.” The Astros have won four straight versus the Rangers, their longest winning streak in the series since June 2002.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-5, 3.06 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (8-4, 2.63)

Keuchel was enjoying a sensational first 2 1/2 months before running into a rough patch over his last three starts, going 0-2 and giving up 14 runs (13 earned) over 18 innings. He was fortunate to escape with a no-decision in his last turn after allowing five runs and a season-worst 13 hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Keuchel had his best outing of the year against Texas on May 13, registering his first career shutout.

Darvish has also hit a rut over his last four starts, surrendering at least four runs in three of them. All three of the rough outings have come away from home, including Friday’s start at the New York Mets when Darvish gave up four runs in five innings of a no-decision. Darvish is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA lifetime versus the Astros but did not factor in the decision despite eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball on April 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is the second player (Kenny Lofton, 1994) with at least 125 hits and 40 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

3. Texas has lost nine of 10 and is 3-17 since June 17 - its worst 20-game stretch since an 2-18 skid in 2003.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 2