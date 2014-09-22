Preview: Astros at Rangers

Nick Tropeano has been solid and steady in his first two major-league starts, but the improving Texas Rangers should present a formidable foe. The Houston right-hander takes the mound Monday when the Astros open a three-game road series against the Rangers. In each of his first two outings, Tropeano has given up exactly two runs, four hits and two walks in five innings, but Texas has proven that it is still playing hard with eight wins in its last nine games.

The Rangers will hand the ball to Derek Holland, whose season has consisted of only four starts since the left-hander returned from a lengthy stint on the disabled list due to a knee injury. Texas took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, including a 2-1 victory on Sunday behind Ryan Rua’s first career homer. Houston scored 18 runs in winning the final two games of its three-game set with the Seattle Mariners, including an 8-3 win Sunday in which Jake Marisnick smacked a three-run homer.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, Fox Sports Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Nick Tropeano (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (1-0, 0.99)

Tropeano suffered the loss Tuesday against Cleveland despite yielding only one earned run in five frames. He has limited opponents to a .216 batting average through his first two starts and has given up only one extra-base hit to the 41 batters he has faced. Tropeano has struck out nine batters in 10 innings.

Holland has been outstanding since returning from his injury, allowing no more than one run in any of his four starts. He limited Oakland to one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday and has not allowed a home run this season. Holland made six career starts against Houston, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.69 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with a .340 average and 220 hits, has multi-hit games in 10 of his last 11 contests.

2. Texas, which has not reached 100 losses in a season since 1973, needs one victory to guarantee it will fall short of the century mark in 2014.

3. The Astros lead the season series 11-5 and have won 10 of the last 12 matchups.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Astros 2