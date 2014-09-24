FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Astros at Rangers
September 25, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Astros at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jose Altuve is cruising toward the major-league batting title in what is shaping up as a historic season for the Houston Astros second baseman. As Houston tries to salvage the finale of a three-game set against the host Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Altuve is on track to lead the majors in batting (.343) and hits (221) and the American League in steals (54). Altuve has an eight-point lead over Detroits Victor Martinez with four games remaining.

Interim manager Tom Lawless plans to protect Altuve and make sure he wins his first career batting title. Im giving him the option: You let me know when you want a day off, Lawless told reporters. I told him, ‘Im going to watch that race between you and Martinez and well see how it is. I keep penciling him in the lineup. Texas is streaking and has notched one-run wins in each of the first two games of the series and has won 10 of its last 11 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (8-11, 3.82 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Lisalverto Bonilla (2-0, 4.30)

Feldman has allowed just five earned runs in 33 1/3 innings over his last four turns but is just 1-1 during the stretch. The first of those outings was a three-hit shutout against the Rangers and he also defeated Texas on Aug. 9. Feldman has a 2.30 ERA in four 2014 starts against Texas and his career mark is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in six starts against his former organization.

Bonilla is making this third big-league start and he won each of the other two. He gave up two runs each time  working six innings against the Atlanta Braves and five innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Bonilla has allowed just nine hits in 14 2/3 major-league innings but has walked 10 batters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has three three-hit outings over the last eight games and is 12-for-31 with six doubles during the stretch.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter is 3-for-29 over his last nine games.

3. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 6-for-19 against Feldman, while Beltre is 6-for-29 with a homer.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 4

